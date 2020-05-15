▲ Manchester Police Chief Ian Hopkins warned they would use force to disperse Reds Devils supporters. Photo @ManUtd_Es

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 14, 2020

London. Manchester Metropolitan Police Chief Ian Hopkins expressed his fear that he would have to resort to force to avoid concentrations of fans around the stadiums if the Premier League resumes.

The organizers intend to restart the English soccer championship in June in order to complete the season, suspended since mid-March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

To obtain government authorization, the Premier is even willing to play the 92 missing matches not only behind closed doors, but in a minimum of neutral stadiums to avoid risks on the move, although several clubs do not agree with this measure.

But Hopkins is not convinced by the return of the championship. “What we fear is that the fans will concentrate, either in neutral or their own stadiums and that is something that can be very problematic.

What measures are the clubs going to take to prevent the fans from going? Asked the police chief, who did not hesitate to assure that the police would have to resort to legislation to avoid such concentrations.

Hopkins insisted that it is not impossible for the police to control a large concentration of people, but we are in a special and very difficult time, with a health problem, so the idea of ​​large groups of people together and without maintaining physical distance is an additional problem.

Series A also plans to return next month. Italian clubs set Wednesday June 13 as a possible date to resume.

An important step was that the government authorized to return to the group sessions from Monday and the individual sessions are allowed from May 4.

Gathered by videoconference for a general assembly, the League voted yesterday in favor of June 13, with respect for government decisions and in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players, according to a statement.

