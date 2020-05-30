The return to the new normal is just around the corner and although it will be in an escalated form and based on traffic lights, eventually we will have to return to our daily lives, which means returning to the stampedes in the subway and the crowds in the peseros o trucks, increasing the risk of contracting COVID-19, however, very soon the University of tokyo, may offer a solution. Scientists developed the prototype of the ‘Poimo’ bike, inflatable, electric and so small that it fits in a backpack.

Who has not dreamed of having the ‘Sport Billy’ briefcase, reach into the briefcase and take out a sinflatable cooter, as small as a portable device and as safe for both the driver, como pedestrians in the event of an accident, it would be wonderful. In addition, the Japanese researchers not only thought about its operation, but also its comfort.

‘Poimo’, is designed for individual trips, but made of soft, light and inflatable materials, but at the same time so resistant to support folding and portable mobility. The group of researchers led by Dr. Hiroki Sato, placed special emphasis on the hardware that the bike has integrated, as well as human-centered software, emerging technologies, as well as a unique design.

“To evaluate the Poimo, first we perform mechanical tests to verify that you can bear the weight of a human. We also measure the time needed to inflate / deflate it to demonstrate your ownership. Finally, we report on the resupreliminary stages of traveling on it, and clarify the requirements to further investigate and implement soft mobility transport. ” Experts point out in a statement.

The best thing is that if it were to be produced on a large scale, it would work perfectly in Mexico City, according to its creators, the material with which the prototype was manufactured is so rsturdy that would withstand potholes and even the occasional puncture.

Although not everything is honey on flakes. Along with ‘Piomo’, users would haven to be loaded with an air pump, install components such as wheels, front handles and of course, the battery. So as señala Gizmodo points out, the research team that developed the inflatable bike, says that this prototype does not necessarily reflect a finished product.

According to the study, published in May 2020 by the Scientific Society of Computational Machinery, based in New York, United States, there is a possibility that this process can be simplified and at the same time reduce the total weight of the vehicle components, which currently weighs little more than five kilos. We just have to hope that you improve your own skills and put it into production, very soon. There is no doubt that bicycles are the transport of the future.

I don’t know

Watch on YouTube

