European stocks fell on Monday amid investor concern over a second wave of coronavirus infections, after Beijing reported a record increase in new cases.

The European benchmark STOXX 600 index was down 0.3 percent on the day, extending losses from last week, when it closed with a cumulative drop of 5.7 percent. Analysts have also pointed to profit taking among investors after a streak of strong gains in the stock markets.

« The sharp decline in stocks on Monday suggests that investors fear similar outbreaks in other parts of the world as countries begin to relax their quarantines and restrictions, » said Russ Mold, chief investment officer at firm AJ Bell.

Europe’s top indices had hit three-month highs in early June, buoyed by monetary support from the European Central Bank (ECB) and optimism about a gradual return to economic activity after the coronavirus closings.

Stock markets began to be lackluster from last week on the first news of new contagions in Beijing, where reports of an outbreak have been linked to a wholesale food market, reactivating fear of deep economic damage from the health crisis.

In Europe, the mining sector, in addition to the shares of leisure and travel companies, suffered the biggest losses on Monday.

Shares of oil giant BP fell 2.2 percent after announcing it would incur an amortization of $ 17.5 billion in the value of its assets after being forced to cut its long-term forecasts for its oil and gas businesses. . (Rts)