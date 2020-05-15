The Mediterranean is experiencing a “tragedy” without witnesses overshadowed by the coronavirus, with more and more migrants crossing into a Europe that closes its ports and without humanitarian ships to rescue them, denounce international organizations and NGOs.

When Europe became the global epicenter of the pandemic, only two rescue ships were continuing operations, even after Italy and Malta closed their ports due to the coronavirus in early April: the “Alan Kurdi” of the German oenegé Sea -Eye and “Aita Mari”, chartered by a Basque NGO.

In the last few weeks there have been a handful of migrant landings, as a few days ago, when 79 people docked in Italy, where the immigration issue is delicate. In neighboring Malta, Prime Minister Robert Abela is under investigation following the death of migrants at sea. The army and the authorities are accused of not having helped them.

But since last week, all rescue operations have stopped. The Italian coast guard immobilized “Alan Kurdi” and “Aita Mari” due to “technical” problems. The NGOs denounce an unjustified maneuver to “interrupt their first aid missions.”

– Outputs increase 290% –

“If there is no rescue at sea and the countries do the rowing to help and disembark people, we will end up with quite serious humanitarian situations,” said Vincent Cochetel, special envoy for the central Mediterranean of the UN Refugee Agency , which estimates that the number of deaths in the area since January stands at 179.

A particularly delicate situation because the departures from the Libyan coast increased by 290%, or 6,629 attempts between January and the end of April, compared to the same period last year, and 156% from Tunisia, Cochetel detailed.

“Whether or not there are ships at sea does not influence the departures at all; this period of coronavirus has amply demonstrated this to us, despite the fact that we have heard in the European capitals that it was the presence of oenegés that had a magnetic effect” he continued.

“75% of migrants in Libya have lost their jobs since the confinement measures, which can cause despair,” he added.

Two ship immobilizations, “one after the other, raise questions about why they were seized,” said Sophie Beau, CEO of SOS Mediterranean, a French-based NGO that chartered the “Ocean Viking,” a humanitarian ship that, she said, It will return to the sea “as soon as possible” despite the “criminalization” of the NGOs.

“It is truly dramatic (…) and contradicts international maritime law that calls for relief to anyone in danger as soon as possible. Now, since there are no witnesses, we do not know the extent of the possible tragedy that is taking place” in the Mediterranean, protested the NGO co-founder.

– “Invisible shipwrecks” –

The central Mediterranean “remains the most dangerous maritime migration route in the world and, in the current context, the risk of invisible shipwrecks has increased in the eyes of the international community,” warned the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“The period is very complex. We accumulate difficulties,” says Beau. “Management of the epidemic, closure of ports and borders … And in addition to these limitations, the lack of a coordinated mechanism,” he summarized, referring to the agreement between European countries to distribute migrants after their landing, outlined in late 2019 in Malta but it takes time to materialize.

In a joint letter sent to the European Commission to which . had access, French, Italian, Spanish and German interior ministers call for a “solidarity mechanism” for “search and rescue” at sea. They explain that “currently a handful of Member States bear an excessive burden, which shows a lack of solidarity and runs the risk of causing dysfunction throughout the system.”

Pending a hypothetical European agreement, and in the absence of humanitarian ships, 162 migrants are currently blocked at sea on two tourist boats.

sha / epe / cf / lch / erl / mis