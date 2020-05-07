China declared that the risk of coronavirus in the country is now low and New Zealand made progress on Thursday in easing its confinement due to the pandemic, although health experts expressed their growing fear that a second wave of deaths and infections could compel governments to re-order quarantines.

In many countries, authorities are developing plans to address the recurrence of outbreaks as they work to reopen businesses and resume other suspended activities to combat the pandemic.

Public health authorities in the United States were concerned that almost half of the states relax the measures, while cell phone data shows that people are increasingly impatient and leave home.

Many states have not conducted the massive tests that experts say are necessary to detect and contain new outbreaks. And many governors have pushed ahead with the economic revival before their regions meet one of the key points in the Donald Trump government’s reopening guidelines: a downward trend in the number of confirmed infections over 14 days.

“If we relax these measures without having adequate public health guarantees in place, we can expect many more cases and, unfortunately, more deaths,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

Daily infections in the United States exceed 20,000, with more than 1,000 deaths per day. The number of infected continues to rise steadily in places like Iowa and Missouri, and has fluctuated in Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas.

Investigators recently doubled their projection of deaths in the country to around 134,000 through early August. So far, the country has recorded 70,000 deaths with 1.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, while Europe has jointly reported 140,000 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese National Health Administration confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, both from abroad, on Thursday and said the nation is at low risk for new infections after not registering deaths linked to the virus. in more than three weeks.

The last place in China, the country where the virus was first detected at the end of last year, where the risk level was lowered from high to low, was a county adjacent to the Russian border that recorded the most recent rebound. of cases.

The strict social distancing also appears to have beaten the outbreak in remote New Zealand, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined plans to further relax the quarantine, a decision that could come next week.

New Zealand will keep borders closed, restrict meetings to a maximum of 100 people and hold professional sports competitions behind closed doors. Masks and other precautionary measures will be required in restaurants and schools after its reopening, he said.

On the other hand, Germany began to elaborate its plans to face a possible reappearance of the virus and experts in Italy made an effort to find new victims and trace their contacts. France, which has not yet eased the restrictions, already has a “re-confinement plan” in the case of a second wave.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 3.6 million people and killed more than 250,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. But experts agree that the count underestimates the size of the pandemic because of limited access to evidence, the difference in the count of the deceased, and the lack of transparency by some governments.

___

Johnson reported from Seattle. Journalists from The Associated Press around the world contributed to this report.