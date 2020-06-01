WASHINGTON – With uneven behavior by state, the pandemic continues to advance and take lives in the United States. According to the NBC News count, in the US there are 1,775,461 confirmed cases as of this Sunday, of which 104,224 people died.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 377,911 confirmed cases and 30,566 deaths.

Other of the most affected states in the country are New Jersey (159,608 infections, 11,634 deaths), Massachusetts (96,301 infected, 6,768 deaths), Illinois (118,917 infections, 5,330 deaths), and Michigan (56,884 infected and 5,463 deaths).

The provisional balance of deceased is within the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by early August the crisis will have left more than 143,000 deaths In U.S.A.

PROTESTS COULD CAUSE SECOND WAVE OF CASE

Massive protests spreading across several cities across the United States following the death of an African-American at the hands of a Minnesota police officer have rocked the healthcare community and raised fears that huge crowds will spark a new wave of coronavirus cases.

Several leaders calling for calm in areas where people have smashed shop windows and police vehicles on recent nights have been distributing face masks and warning protesters of the risk of not abiding by sanitary measures in the face of the spread of the disease.

“If you went out to protest last night, chances are you need to have a COVID test this week,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Saturday night. “There is still a pandemic in the United States that is killing the black community in large numbers.”

The Minnesota governor said Saturday that many protesters did not respect social distancing or wear face masks after complying with warrants earlier in the week.

But many seemed determined. “It’s not right that in the midst of a pandemic we have to be out here, risking our lives,” Spence Ingram said Friday, after marching with other protesters to the state Capitol in Atlanta. “But I have to protest for my life and fight for my life all the time.”

Ingram, 25, who was wearing a mask, said she has asthma and was concerned about contracting the virus. But she stressed that as a black woman, she always felt that her life was under threat from the police and therefore she needed to protest.

That’s particularly troubling for health experts who fear that asymptomatic carriers of the virus will unconsciously infect others in meetings with people next to each other, and yelling and booing without wearing masks.

“Whether they’re fired or not, that doesn’t stop them from catching the virus,” explained Bradley Pollock, chair of the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of California, Davis.

Even for many protesters who have used face masks, that does not guarantee protection against the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend cloth masks because they can make it more difficult for infected people to spread the virus, but they are not designed to protect the person wearing it.

“THE SAD MILESTONE” OF THE DEATHS

As a “very sad milestone” President Donald Trump referred on Twitter to the death toll from COVID-19, which places the nation as the first country to overcome the 100,000 deaths barrier, with more than a quarter part of the world total.

We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

FAUCI’S CONCERN

The figure was reached as the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and one of the leaders of the White House working group, Anthony Fauci, called for caution in the reopening process.

“Let’s not start skipping the recommendations in some of the guidelines because it’s really tempting luck and looking for trouble,” he said.

WISE OPTIMISM

The country’s states, who are leading the operation, try to find a balance between boosting economic activity and caution to avoid flare-ups.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished, but we cannot rest on our laurels. We must increase the number of tests and we need to encourage the citizens of Georgia to make it a priority,” said Brian Kemp, Republican Governor of the southern state and one of the first to lift the measures.

After weeks of confinement, the state of Illinois and the capital district, Washington D.C., have announced the start of lifting some of the restrictions.

However, the mayor of the US capital, Muriel Bowser, has specified that in reality it goes from strict confinement to “light confinement.”

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the authorization of restricted pool access and low-risk in-store purchases, while Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta (the largest city in Georgia), indicated that the city would move to phase two of the reopening plan this week.

Despite the downward trend, and Trump’s insistence on improvement named “Transition to Greatness,” the data shows a spike in contagion in 15 states across the country, including Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Wisconsin, and Alabama, among others.

THE MASK AS A SYMBOL

Another cause for concern is the millions of Americans who flocked to beaches and other public places to spend the long weekend of Memorial Day, which informally kicks off the summer in the US and a occasion to be with family or participate in outdoor activities.

Images of crowds on beaches and recreation areas, from Virginia or Florida on the east coast, to Alabama, Texas and Louisiana on the gulf coast, have sounded the alarm among health professionals for fear of outbreaks in the coming days .

In this sense, Fauci stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public places not only as a protection measure but also as a “symbol for people to see what should be done”.

