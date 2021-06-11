Fear floods Shadyside in the advance of The Street of Terror – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Netflix has released the trailer for The Street of Terror, a trilogy of films directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the homonymous literary saga written by RL Stine. The story begins in 1994, when a group of teenagers discover that the events that have terrorized their city for generations could be connected.

“There was a time when things were going well in Shadyside but that is over,” the preview reads. The place will become known as “the bloodiest city in the country” when it becomes the scene of several murders.

“These massacres happen in Shadyside over and over again,” warns one of the protagonists. To end the bloodbath, residents will have to “go back to where it all began” and investigate what happened in the city three centuries ago.

The first film, set in 1994, opens on July 2. The second installment will move to 1978 and can be seen from July 9. It will be on July 16 when the trilogy closes with a denouement set in 1666.

Janiak has been in charge of directing and writing the scripts with Phil Graziadei, Zak Olkewicz and Kate Trefry. The trilogy cast includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Sukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrel Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins , McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Jordana Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Scott Welch and Chiara Aurelia, among other actors.

“As the director of La calle del terror, and above all as a lover of the genre, I am excited to pay tribute to three great periods of horror cinema. For 1994 my inspiration above all is the movie Scream, a landmark from the 90s and in my opinion one of the most brilliant films ever made. For 1978 I was based on the films that made those years the culmination of the genre: Friday the 13th, Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street … And for 1666 I was inspired by the wonderful and rotten world of the movie The New World of Terence Malick ” Janiak has assured.

“What unites La calle del terror with people from all over the world is that we all have the same fears. No matter what country you are in, everyone is afraid of the dark, or someone hiding inside the closet, or being in a strange new place that you’ve never been before, ”added Stine.

Source: However