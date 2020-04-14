         FE File Explorer, the Swiss Army Knife for Storage Server Connections

Nowadays we all talk about the cloud: I have the files in the cloud, everything is in the cloud, send me a link to your cloud, etc. With so many clouds, beyond meteorology, it is important that we can put some order, and this is where FE File Explorer comes in.

An app to manage them all (the clouds)

File Explorer is, in terms of concept, very simple and, at the same time, this simplicity makes it one of the best options when it comes to managing our connections. It supports connections to Mac, Windows and Linux computers. It is also compatible with generic NAS servers, with WD NAS, with Toshiba and Time Capsule. Also compatible with WebDAV, FTP and SFTP to use own servers. And as for services it is compatible with iCloud, ownCloud, DropBox, Google Drive, OneDrive and Box. To make matters worse it is also compatible with external storage. Anything else? Yes, AirDrop-style file transfer between an Apple device and an Android device using the app.

Once we have logged in to the different storage services that we use, the operation of the app is very easy. We simply choose the service we want connect and we will see all our files appear. From the file browser, and using the three dots button next to the file names, we can rename, bookmark, download, copy, move, synchronize, delete or obtain information from any file or folder.

Among the best options offered by the app, three should be highlighted: for users of a Time Capsule to be able to access all the files from an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV; play movies or content stored on a NAS or Time Capsule from Apple TV; accessing your own servers through FTP, something that, although it is already rare, is sometimes very necessary.

FE File Explorer is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV in the App Store. It has a free version and a paid option (iPhone / iPad, Mac and Apple TV) that synchronizes our logins between all devices and allows us to add more than one to the same type.

