FDNY firefighter says he killed with a punch “in self-defense” while fighting in a bar in Queens

FDNY firefighter Justin Deieso was released without bail after fatally beating Devin Deegan in a fight outside a bar in Queens (NYC).

Robert Gallo, Deieso’s lawyer (35), revealed his criminal strategy after the firefighter was released under misdemeanor assault charges, Saturday night, hours after the fatal incident. “It is a case of self defense“He told the New York Post.

“He will appear in court as necessary, maintain his innocence and currently the case is expected to remain a misdemeanor ”, Gallo detailed, adding that “there may be witnesses” to support the self-defense claim.

Deieso’s misdemeanor assault charge could be raised depending on the cause of death determined by the forensic doctor, police sources said. Deieso has been with FDNY for seven years and is currently assigned to Barracks 122 in Park Slope (Brooklyn).

It is being determined if Deegan (55) died because Deieso’s punch was so powerful that it caused smash his skull on the sidewalk behind the “Terrace Inn Bar & Grill” on Francis Lewis Boulevard, Whitestone

When first responders rushed to the tavern at 4 a.m. Saturday, electrician Deegan was lying on the ground with trauma to the back of his head, police said.

The reason for the fight is unclear. Deieso was arrested at the scene, while the victim was taken to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.