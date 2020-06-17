Parishioners return to Catholic churches in New York 2:50

. – Pets may not infect people with coronavirus, but pet owners should protect cats, dogs, and other companion animals, the US Food and Drug Administration warned. USA in a new YouTube video.

The video has pictures of adorable furry kittens, ferrets, puppies, and loving owners.

“Although it does not seem that animals can transmit the virus to you, it seems that you can infect them. So if you are sick, avoid direct contact with your pets. If possible, have someone else take care of them until you are healthy again, ”says the FDA in the video.

MIRA: Coronavirus: is a health collaboration between Argentina and Chile possible?

“Consider avoiding dog parks and other crowded public places,” he advises. And the two-meter rule applies to leashed pets as well as other people.

Domestic cats, as well as big cats in zoos, have been found to be infected with the coronavirus, as well as farm minks in the Netherlands.

“A small number of cats and dogs infected with the virus have been reported in several countries, including the United States. Most of these pets became ill after contact with people with covid-19, “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say on their website.

According to the American Veterinary Medicine Association, dogs and other animals can become infected with coronavirus, including the one that causes covid-19. Most are related to coronaviruses that cause the common cold in people.

LOOK: Can we get covid-19 from our pets?

“Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading covid-19 to people is considered to be low,” says the AVMA on its website.

Accordingly, there is no reason to remove pets from homes where covid-19 has been detected in any of the household members, unless there is a risk that the pet itself cannot be properly cared for. In this pandemic emergency, pets and people need each other’s support and veterinarians are there to help both of them stay healthy. ”