FDA to warn Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be linked to rare nerve disease



The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has faced problems over its side effects.

Amid the resistance of millions of people to get vaccinated, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to launch a medical alert on the vaccine against COVID-19 from Johnson & Johnson, as it may increase the risk of a rare neurological disease known as Guillain Barre syndrome.

This would be a new setback to the single-dose vaccine that has become popular among foreigners visiting the US, because it is applied in cities like New York.

“Although regulators have found that the chances of developing the disease are low, they appear to be three to five times higher among recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine than among the general population,” reported The New York Times.

The report adds that the investigations have identified approximately 100 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré disease among people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This information was conducted through a federal monitoring system through which patients and healthcare providers report adverse effects of vaccines.

Despite the warning that could be added to the application of this vaccine, the report adds that people who develop the disease recover soon.

“One recipient, a 57-year-old Delaware man who had suffered a heart attack and stroke in the past four years, died in early April after he was vaccinated and developed Guillain-Barré syndrome,” according to the report. .

The warning about the vaccine could be on Tuesday, the Times said, whose report indicates that no links have been found between the syndrome described with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.