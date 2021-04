Parents detect tobacco more easily than vaping 0:44

(CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes and all flavored cigars, including menthol flavor, within the next year, according to an agency announcement Thursday.

The goal is to “significantly reduce illness and death” from the use of these two products.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.