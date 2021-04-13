FDA recommends pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to “risk” of thrombosis

April 13, 2021

0

Top US health authorities recommended a “pause” in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s covid-19 vaccine “as a precaution” while they investigate whether it causes blood clots, a regulator said Tuesday.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are evaluating the “potential significance” of six reported cases of rare blood clots in patients who received the injection, the first tweeted. “Until that process is complete, we recommend this hiatus,” he said.

With information from AFP

0