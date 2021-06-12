FDA orders Johnson & Johnson to drop 60 million Covid-19 vaccines



Johnson & Johnson vaccines only require one dose to immunize people against Covid-19.

Photo: Stephen Zenner / .

Shortly after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to extend the expiration date of its Covid-19 vaccines to six more weeks, the agency made another announcement. important.

As it turns out, after weeks of a thorough review, The FDA determined that J&J must eliminate 60 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine that were produced in the Baltimore laboratory due to possible contamination, a consequence of human error, published The New York Times.

The FDA plans to authorize another batch of 10 million doses, in good condition, distributed in the United States, or shipped to other countries but with a caveat that regulators cannot guarantee that Emergent BioSolutions, the company responsible for the plant, fully adhered to good manufacturing practices.

For weeks the FDA has been looking to target the 170 million doses of vaccines that were left on hold, after the discovery that caused production to halt and involved two vaccines manufactured in the Baltimore laboratory.

Over 100 million doses of J&J and around 70 million doses of AstraZeneca, were put on hold since March after Emergent discovered that its employees had contaminated a batch of J&J vaccine with AstraZeneca elements.

Upon learning of the events, the authorities ordered the plant to halt production, stripped Emergent of its responsibility to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine, and instructed J&J to assume direct control over the manufacture of its vaccine there.

The agency has not determined whether Emergent can reopen the factory, which has been closed for two months over regulatory concerns.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was once considered one of the key weapons in tackling the pandemic in the United States, requiring only one application and was particularly useful in vulnerable communities.

All this happens in the framework where the US government has set the goal of having 70% of the population with at least one dose by July 4, a symbolic date chosen by President Biden to mark the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

