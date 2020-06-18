WASHINGTON – US health regulators have sent warning letters to three companies for selling homemade blood tests to detect the coronavirus, telling them that the products have not been shown to diagnose COVID-19 safely and accurately.

In the letters, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told companies that their products are illegal because the agency has not reviewed them for use at home. Although the FDA has approved some diagnostic tests that allow patients to collect saliva samples at home, it has not granted permits for any of these tests to be used exclusively in-house.

Home testing carries risks because users could mishandle the sample or misinterpret the results.

Companies that received the FDA warning include: Medakit Ltd. of Hong Kong, Antibodiescheck.com of the United Arab Emirates, and Smile Family Dental of Chicago.

The Chicago company letter refers to internet posts promoting “COVID diagnostic tests in 15 minutes for the whole family!” Among other violations, the company falsely claimed its products were “FDA approved” and used the agency’s logo without authorization, the agency reported.

“The FDA will not tolerate such conduct, and we will continue to monitor tests sold in the United States,” said Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, director of medical devices at the FDA, in a statement.

The companies did not immediately respond to emails and phone calls asking for their comments.

The warning letters are not legally binding, but the government can sue companies to ignore them. The letters give companies 48 hours to report how they will correct the violations.