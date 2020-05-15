WASHINGTON – Federal health authorities have begun alerting doctors to potential precision problems with a rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic sites across the United States, including the White House.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported Thursday that it is investigating preliminary data that suggests the 15-minute diagnostic test developed by Abbott Laboratories may not detect cases of COVID-19. The White House uses this type of evidence on a daily basis with President Donald Trump and senior members of his staff, including the coronavirus task force.

The warning came a day after researchers from New York University reported results indicating that the Abbott test may not detect up to half of infections caught by another company’s reagent: Cepheid. The study has not been peer-reviewed or published in medical journals, and was based on about 100 patients.

The researchers found that the Abbott test, performed on the company’s portable ID NOW system, did not detect a third of the infections that were found by the Cepheid system after the swabs were stored in a liquid used to transport laboratory samples. When the samples remained dry, Abbott did not detect 48% of the cases found by Cepheid.

The researchers said the performance of the analysis is “unacceptable” due to the risk of mistakenly discharging a patient who could infect others. They recognized the limitations of the study, including the time it took to transport patient samples to the device for processing.

Abbott rejected the findings, saying the researchers used the device “in ways it was not designed for.”

“ID NOW should be used near a patient with a direct swab test method,” the company said in a statement. The company noted that other independent studies revealed that the system adequately detected at least 90% of infections.

Last month, Abbott changed the instructions in his testing system to explicitly warn that patient samples should not be placed in transfer chemicals. The update came after researchers at the Cleveland Clinic reported a 15% false-negative rate in samples stored in the chemicals.

