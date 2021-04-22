FDA Identifies “Failures” at Johnson & Johnson Baltimore Vaccine Factory

A new inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified “significant problems” at Emergent BioSolutions’ Baltimore, Maryland facility where Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are produced.

Approximately 15 million of the single-dose to prevent the virus were damaged during their production in that factory.

In the US regulator report released by NBC News, it specified several violations, including the lack of “thorough reviews” of possible ingredient cross-contamination. It also indicated that there is no “documentation” on existing written control processes to prevent such events from occurring.

According to the federal agency, a portion of the J&J pods was contaminated with material used for COVID-19 vaccines from another company customer, AstraZeneca. Given this, it was necessary to discard that entire batch, which according to the report was enough to manufacture about 15 million of the injection.

They also point out that the building was not “kept in a clean and sanitary condition” and did not have the appropriate “size, design and location” for the work being carried out, because apparently the production equipment was not of the appropriate size and also it was not cleaned properly.

FDA also cites Emergent company failures to ensure proper training and accurate other issues, such as peeling paint, black and brown residue on floors and walls, and poor cleaning.

The application of the single-dose developed by Johnson & Johnson remains on hold, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended its temporary suspension while investigating six cases of cerebral thrombosis in women, a possible side effect “extremely unusual ”.

With information from Miami Diario.