The U.S. Food and Drug Regulatory Agency (FDA) has authorized the use of the antiviral remdesivir to treat coronaviruses, President Donald Trump announced this Friday.

Miami World/ Afp

Trump claimed that he has seen evidence that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory, as it threatened tariffs on Beijing for its role in the global pandemic.

The claim of the President of the United States was immediately undermined by his chief of intelligence and by his top diplomat, who said, “We don’t know precisely where it started.”

The locks that have paralyzed the world economy for weeks continued to ease, and South Africa allowed some industries to reopen as of Friday, joining parts of Europe and some US states. USA They have begun to emerge in the past few days.

But the good news was tempered by data showing a new job hemorrhage, with 30 million Americans recently unemployed since the shutdown began, as businesses lose customers.

Underlining the drop in consumer demand, Irish airline Ryanair said it cut 3,000 positions, forecasting that the number of passengers would not recover until mid-2022.

While death rates declined in most of Europe, the global number of pandemic victims has now exceeded 230,000.

Scientists believe the killer virus leaped from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market in Wuhan that sells exotic animals for meat.

