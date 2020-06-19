WASHINGTON – The United States office that controls the food and drugs sold in the country announced Monday that it has revoked its authorization for the emergency use of antimalarial drugs (malaria) for the treatment of COVID-19 – promoted by the President Donald Trump – amid mounting evidence that they don’t work and that they could cause deadly side effects.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that the substances hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are probably not effective in treating the coronavirus.

Citing reports of cardiac complications, the FDA said these drugs pose a greater risk to patients than any potential benefit.

Both decades-old medicines, also prescribed to fight lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause heart rhythm problems, severely reduce blood pressure, and cause muscle or nerve damage.

The announcement means that shipments of those medications obtained by the federal government will no longer be distributed to state and local health authorities. The drugs, however, will still be available for alternative uses, so American doctors may still prescribe them for COVID-19, a practice known as unauthorized prescription.

It can cause serious heart problems and even death when taken without a prescription to treat coronavirus, according to this study.

On June 11, a panel of experts from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) revised its guidelines to specifically stop recommending the use of this drug against COVID-19, except in formal studies.

Trump vigorously promoted the drug from the first weeks of the outbreak and surprised medical professionals when he revealed that he took the drug preventively against a possible infection.