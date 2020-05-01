The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization for Gilead’s drug remdesivir to treat the coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced Friday with Stephen Hahn, director of the FDA.

Both made the announcement in the oval office with Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day. “We want to thank the collaborators who brought Remdisivir to this point and many of our people who have been part of this, in fact, the caregivers,” O’Day told reporters. He added that the company is donating one million remdesivir vaccines.

The biotech company Gilead, whose drug remdesivir has given positive preliminary results in a trial by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). with COVID-19 patients, he had reported Thursday that he estimates to produce a million batches of this potential treatment by the end of the year.

Preliminary results of the trial, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), conclude that Remdesivir “shortens the recovery time in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 compared to a placebo,” and its director, Anthony Fauci, considered the “good news” announcement on Wednesday.

Reporting its quarterly results today, Gilead indicated that it is expanding the manufacturing of that drug, so it expects to have produced some 140,000 batches of treatment until the end of May and, in collaboration with international partners, one million by December, while it plans to “be able to produce several million” in 2021.

Those projections, the firm explained, assume that the duration of the treatment requires a 10-day dose but the number of potential treatments available “could be higher,” according to the results of an ongoing study that it is running and “suggests” that some patients could be treated with a shorter duration of 5 days.

“Our focus right now is as much on our work with Remdesivir as our commitments to the people who depend on our medicines,” biotech chief executive Daniel O’Day said in a statement of declining profits. of 21% in the first quarter but an increase in turnover of 5%.

Gilead made $ 1.6 billion between January and March thanks to a $ 5.5 billion turnover, posting some $ 200 million specifically related to an “increase in purchasing patterns and patient prescription trends, primarily in the US, due to the pandemic. “

The NIH reported yesterday that patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who received Remdesivir (1,063 patients) had a 31% faster recovery, of 11 days, than those who received placebo, who did so in 15 days of half.

The death rate for those who took the drug was 8% versus 11.6% for those who took placebo, according to preliminary results.

For his part, Gilead on Thursday shared data from his own trial (called SIMPLE) conducted on critically ill patients with coronavirus showing that the drug produces “similar clinical improvements in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19 regardless of whether they receive five or ten days of treatment. “

Earlier this month, O’Day advanced the biotech’s decision to “invest and scale up” Remdesivir’s production despite uncertainty about its results to be “ready,” and said it would donate 1.5 million doses. (140,000 treatment lots) if “potential regulatory clearances” occurred in the future.

