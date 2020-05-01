Remdesivir, to be administered intravenously, reduced disease time in patients severely affected by COVID-19

The United States Government authorized the use of the drug this Friday antiviral Remdesivir to treat more severe patients with COVID-19, despite the fact that its own manufacturer, Gilead, has warned that not yet tested make it safe and there are studies that suggest that your effectiveness it is not clear.

United States President Donald Trump, was in charge of announcing that the medicine had received an “emergency authorization” from the United States Food and Drug Administration (Fda, in English), the government agency that approves the use of products related to public health.

“It is a pleasure to announce that Gilead now has an emergency clearance from the FDA for Remdesivir. And they know that happens because it’s been the hottest thing in the newspapers and in the media for a while. It is an important treatment for hospitalized patients with coronavirusTrump said.

The president considered that the antiviral offers a “promising situation” and explained that it will only be used to treat hospitalized patients with coronavirus they are in serious condition.

Trump made those statements in the presence of the Gilead CEO, Daniel O’Day, who was pleased with the approval, and announced that his company will donate a million doses to help people infected with the virus.

This week, Trump He had previously expressed a desire that the FDA, which is theoretically an independent agency, speed up the approval process for the drug, which is administered intravenously.

In a statement, the Fda He admitted this Friday that there is “limited information“On the safety and efficacy of Remdesivir to treat coronavirus, but explained that it has authorized its application because a recent clinical trial showed that the drug shortens the recovery time in some patients.

Specifically, that essay -made in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – showed that patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who were administered Remdesivir (total 1,063 patients) had a 31 percent faster recovery, specifically 11 days, than those who received placebo, which took an average of 15 days to recover.

The authorization means that, from now on, the antiviral can be injected into patients with COVID-19 who are admitted to hospitals in serious condition, which Fda defined as the need for assistance in breathing, for example with a ventilator.

In another statement this Friday, Gilead, based in Foster City (California), was cautious and stated that the effectiveness of Remdesivir still under investigation.

Also, he remembered that still the dose is unknown and optimal duration of the treatment, although for the moment under the authorization of the Fda the antiviral will be given to patients for five to 10 days, depending on their condition.

Gilead indicated that will give priority to the most affected areas, so it is expected that the drug will arrive in New York City soon, epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with more than 313 thousand cases and 23,800 deaths.

Across the country, more than one million people have been infected and more than 64 thousand have died, according to the unofficial count of the Johns Hopkins University.

With information from EFE