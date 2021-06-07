FDA Approves New Alzheimer’s Drug

FDA Discusses New Alzheimer’s Drug 0:40

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of the experimental drug aducanumab for the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease on Monday, despite an FDA advisory committee ending the year. past that there is insufficient evidence to support the efficacy of the treatment.

The FDA has not approved a new Alzheimer’s drug in nearly 20 years.

The pharmaceutical company Biogen and its Japanese partner Eisai developed aducanumab, which is administered intravenously, to treat Alzheimer’s disease in its early stages. The drug was developed with patients with mild cognitive impairment in mind, not those with severe dementia.

“The promise of aducanumab is to slow the progression of the disease and not improve cognition,” said Dr. Babak Tousi, who led the aducanumab clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, in an email sent to CNN on Friday.

“This treatment is very different from what we had before,” he said. “Currently available drugs such as donepezil or memantine help modestly with symptoms, but do not slow the progression of the disease.”

Last year, an FDA advisory committee concluded that there is insufficient evidence to support the efficacy of the treatment. In November, the FDA’s Advisory Committee on Central and Peripheral Nervous System Drugs had to vote on several questions regarding the drug’s efficacy testing.

In response to a question about whether it was reasonable to consider data from a positive study as primary evidence of the efficacy of aducanumab for treating early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, none of the committee members voted in favor, 10 voted against and one was indecisive.

The committee’s opinions were turned over to the FDA for consideration as it decided whether to approve the drug or stop it.

In general, there is no consensus on the drug. Some groups, such as the nonprofit Public Citizen’s Health Research Group, argue that the FDA should not approve aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease for lack of evidence of its effectiveness. Concerns have also been raised about the cost of treatment. Other groups, such as the Alzheimer’s Association, have supported approval of the treatment.