FDA Approves New Alzheimer’s Drug

Amid criticism, the FDA authorized a new Alzheimer’s drug, the first in 18 years.

The drug identified as Aduhelm is the first to look for attack cognitive decline and not simply controlling the symptoms.

A new Alzheimer’s drug

The new Alzheimer’s drug is produced by the laboratory Biogen, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was received with hope by relatives of patients.

However, a sector of the scientific community and researchers he criticized the decision and even expressed disappointment.

A questioned hope.

The hope of relatives of people with Alzheimer’s is that the aducanumab, identified by its generic name, attacks the causes of neurodegenerative disease.

However, for scientists critical of the new Alzheimer’s drug, the controversy lies in questioning whether it is effective.

According to an article published in the journal Nature, an independent group of neurologists and biostatistics ensures that no conclusive data that demonstrate the effectiveness of the Aduhelm.

Without these data, the drug might not delay cognitive decline, as FDA approval ensures.

For its part, the US health regulator justified its decision in a “alternative measure of activity “, which for the critical group opens the door to a dangerous antecedent.

A ratification is missing

The new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, will have to pass a new randomized clinical trial and controlled to verify the clinical benefit of the drug.

If the trial does not verify clinical benefit, the FDA could initiate a procedure to withdraw your approval.

It is estimated that the annual cost of treatment It would be 56,000 dollars, about 1.1 million pesos at the current exchange rate.

In Mexico, more than 350,000 people are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and 2,030 patients die from it annually.

In the United States more than six million people suffer from this disease.

It not only controls the symptoms

According to the doctor Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Aduhelm “It is the first therapy that targets and affects the underlying process of Alzheimer’s disease.”

He added that “the expedited approval path it can get therapies to patients faster, while stimulating research and innovation. “

Alzheimer’s is a irreversible and progressive brain disorder It slowly destroys memory and eventually the ability to perform simple tasks.

Alzheimer’s disease, the cause of which is not yet known, is characterized by changes in the brain -including amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles or tau that cause the loss of neurons and their connections.

These changes affect the person’s ability to remember and think.

More about the Aduhelm

Aduhelm is the first new Alzheimer’s drug approved since 2003.

It is the first therapy that targets the fundamental pathophysiology of the disease.

The drug was evaluated in three separate studies with a total of 3,482 patients.

The patients who received the treatment experienced a significant reduction in amyloid beta plaque depending on the dose and time.

It is not a definitive cure

However, “this is not a cure. This is expected to slow down the progression of the disease, “he clarified. Ronald Petersen, an Alzheimer’s expert at the Mayo Clinic.

Amyloid beta plaque in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, is made up of proteins that in excess can cause toxic damage to nerve cells, that is, cause neuronal damage.

According John hardy, Professor of Neuroscience at University College London, will be required best amyloid drugs in the future.

“While I am pleased that Aducanumab has been approved, we have to be clear that, in the best of cases, it is a drug with a marginal benefit that will only help very carefully selected patients“.

For her part, Alisha Alaimo, president of the pharmaceutical company Biogen, said that the company feels “a great purpose and responsibility to make the hope of FDA approval of Aduhelm a reality for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families. “

What is Alzheimer’s disease?

It is the most common form of dementia.

Is a progressive disease It begins with mild memory loss and likely leads to loss of the ability to have a conversation and respond to surroundings. It involves the parts of the brain that control thought, the memory and the language.

It can seriously affect a person’s ability to perform activities of daily living. While scientists are learning more every day, for the time being, they still they don’t know what causes the disease Alzheimer’s.

(With information from Nature, . and .)