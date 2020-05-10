NEW JERSEY – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency approval of a saliva test to diagnose COVID-19 without leaving home.

This was developed by the RUCDR Infinite Biologics Laboratory at Rutgers University, and is the first method in the country that allows people to be tested for COVID-19 from home.

The test allows a person to collect their own saliva from the comfort of their home and then mail it to the Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory for analysis.

Rutgers’ RUCDR Infinite Biologics has received emergency approval from the FDA for an at-home coronavirus test that will allow people to collect their own saliva and send it to a lab for results — all from the comfort of their own home.https: // t.co/xw4K69BmmM – Rutgers University – New Brunswick (@RutgersNB) May 8, 2020

The $ 100 kit may be sent to the patient’s home. The laboratory says that it can process more than 10,000 tests daily and with results in 48 hours and hopes that other laboratories will adopt this type of test. The authorization is only limited to the aforementioned test from said laboratory and the test continues to only be provided with a doctor’s prescription.

It is the second emergency authorization Rutgers received from the FDA. The first was a similar saliva collection test to detect the new coronavirus.

The researchers behind

testing they say it’s a big step in testing technology and it also helps

to prevent possible infection to patients or health workers who perform

testing in person.

“The impact of this approval means we don’t have to put healthcare professionals at risk of contracting the virus by testing people,” said director of operations and director of technology development at RUCDR Infinite Biologics, Andrew Brooks In addition, we can now preserve valuable personal protective equipment for use by physicians for patient care rather than in testing facilities. “

The current system for detection of COVID-19 requires the healthcare provider to remove a sample from the patient’s nose or throat. To reduce the risk of infection, many hospitals and clinics ask their staff to throw away gloves and masks after being around an infected person or someone who may have contracted the virus. And many institutions are short of basic supplies like gloves, masks, and swabs.

Access to a new

test technology, such as that developed to collect saliva, can

increase the number of people who are tested daily for

Tens to thousands of them, says the Rutgers team.

The Governor of New Jersey,

Phil Murphy praised progress on Saturday and called the event “a

great advance”.

“We all know that

testing is a critical part of our path to reopening and how much

the easier and more accessible the tests are, the safer we will be

do it, “added Murphy.

The FDA also accelerated the approval of a COVID-19 antigen test that is said to yield results in 15 minutes.

The University developed the method with saliva collection kits from Spectrum Solutions, a Utah company that provides similar devices for DNA-based ancestry testing.

