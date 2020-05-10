Once patients collect their saliva sample, they return it to the Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory, which is the only laboratory authorized for this type of tests.

The first test for COVID-19 with saliva samples that patients can collect at home has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The emergency use authorization was issued to the Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory for diagnostic testing using samples collected from the home. Patients return their sample to the laboratory based in New Jersey in a sealed package for analysis.

The test is the only authoritative test that uses saliva samples to verify the new coronavirus causing COVID-19. It is available only by prescription.

Last month, the FDA gave emergency clearance for the first COVID-19 test at home using a sample taken from the patient’s nose with a nasal swab and saline.

“Authorizing additional diagnostic testing with the home sample collection option will continue to increase patient access to COVID-19 testing,” said the FDA Commissioner, Dr. Stephen Hahn, in an agency press release. “This provides an additional option for the easy, safe and convenient collection of the samples required for the test without having to go to a doctor’s office, hospital or test site.”

Home saliva tests have several advantages over traditional nasal tests, where a healthcare worker inserts a swab into the patient’s nose and rotates it to remove a sample.

In addition to being invasive and uncomfortable, the nasal test requires that a potentially contagious patient leave the home and that the person administering it put on personal protective equipment.

