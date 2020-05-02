Ramdesivir was developed to treat other coronavirus cases such as SARS and was tested against the Ebola virus.

Remdesivir, the antiviral drug from the company Gilead Sciences, has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in patients with COVID-19President Donald Trump reported this Friday from the White House.

The authorization is given at the time the medicine showed positive results by helping hospitalized patients to recover more quickly.

FDA approval of the drug was made through emergency use, a step by which the agency can bring products to market without complete data on their safety and efficacy, so the agency will continue to conduct further studies on the drug.

During the meeting in the Oval Office, Daniel O’Day, CEO of Gilead Sciences Inc, called the move an important first step, saying “to make sure nothing gets in the way of these patients getting the drug.” the company will donate 1.5 million ampoules of the drug, . reported.

Until now, the medicines that had received the emergency authorization against COVID-19 were the hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine that were developed to treat malaria in hospitalized patients.

This week the company that developed the drug reported that it applied the five-day treatment to people with pneumonia caused by COVID-19. producing improvements in 65% of the patients that allowed to discharge 60% of them within 14 days, while only 8% of the test group died.

The Ramdesivir was developed to treat other cases of coronavirus such as SARS and was tested against the disease caused by the Ebola virus.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday that the first results of the drug had a significant effect on the treatment of COVID-19 by reducing the recovery time of patients.

