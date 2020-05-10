Although they recognized that it is an interesting proposal, experts expressed doubts about whether the laboratories will be able to process numerous samples collected at home.

The Food and Drug Administration from United States (Fda, for its acronym in English) opened the way for people to collect by themselves the sample that confirms whether or not they have COVID-19.

A change in its guidelines indicates that companies can develop and market test kits with tools to take a sample from the nasal mucosa and send it to a laboratory.

We are cutting red tape to facilitate and accelerate the development and review of the Novel Evidence Agency, ”said Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, FDA Commissioner.

A UnitedHealth Group study with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, endorsed by the FDA, details that home samples They can be kept for up to three days in a dry plastic tube and at high temperatures, giving an accurate result.

The test kits They could be purchased online or directly from pharmacies without a doctor’s order.

In this sense, the Gates Foundation He is already working on a mobile application in which, in addition to requesting a kit, the delivery of results by a laboratory would be managed and would help with the tracking of contacts in case of a positive result.

In association with the company US Cotton, which would provide the swabs to collect the nasal sample, the kits are expected to be commercialized in less than five dollars.

Soon people should be able to access test swabs almost anywhere and drop off their samples by mail. This should make testing safer and more accessible to everyone, something that is especially important for people with underlying conditions who cannot risk leaving and others who may not have easy access to medical care, “said Bill Gates.

Obtaining a kit whose samples are kept for up to three days has the potential to revolutionize testing in poor countries and even adapt to other respiratory viruses.

With information from The New York Times