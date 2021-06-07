FDA Approves Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug

By Deena Beasley and Julie Steenhuysen

Jun 7 (.) – US regulators approved Biogen Inc’s drug Aducanumab on Monday as the first treatment to attack a probable cause of Alzheimer’s, despite controversy over whether clinical evidence proves the drug works.

Aducanumab aims to remove sticky deposits of a protein called beta amyloid from the brains of patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease to prevent its ravages, which include memory loss and the inability to care for yourself.

“This is good news for patients with Alzheimer’s disease. We have never had a disease-modifying therapy approved,” said Dr. Ronald Petersen, an Alzheimer’s disease expert at the Mayo Clinic. However, he warned: “This is not a cure. This is expected to slow the progression of the disease.”

“I think this is a great day,” Petersen said. “But we cannot make excessive promises.”

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on its website that clinical trials for the treatment, which will be sold under the brand name Aduhelm, showed a reduction in plaques that is expected to lead to deterioration. slower in patients.

“Although the Aduhelm data are complicated regarding its clinical benefits, the FDA has determined that there is substantial evidence that it reduces beta amyloid plaques in the brain and that reducing these plaques likely anticipates important benefits for patients.” the agency said in a statement.

Shares of Biogen rose as much as 3% on Monday before pausing 0.1% higher at $ 286.42 prior to the FDA decision.

The price of the treatment is not yet available.

Biogen’s drug had been hailed by patient advocates and some neurologists eager for an effective option for people with the deadly disease. Other doctors said clinical trial results are inconsistent and more evidence is needed.

