FDA approves Aduhelm, a new drug against Alzheimer’s

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first potentially course-modifying drug for Alzheimer’s disease. This is momentous and long-awaited news, since the latest (symptomatic) drug against Alzheimer’s disease was approved in 2003.

The drug Aduhelm (aducanumab), was approved by an expedited approval, a pathway that can be used for a drug for a serious or life-threatening illness that provides a significant therapeutic advantage over existing treatments. Expedited approval can be based on the effect of the drug on a surrogate endpoint, which is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit for patients, with a post-approval trial required to verify that the drug provides the expected clinical benefit.

It is an approval linked to the FDA Accelerated Approval Pathway. This pathway is contemplated for “drugs against a serious or fatal disease that can provide a significant clinical benefit over existing treatments or when the drug has shown an effect on a surrogate marker of efficacy that reasonably predicts a benefit to patients, and when it remains uncertainty about its clinical benefit ”. The decision has been made after intense months of debate and controversy, among other reasons why Biogen (the company that owns the molecule) decided not completing studies, just as I had planned.

Aduhelm (aducanumab) represents the first approved treatment of its kind for Alzheimer’s disease and is the first therapy to focus on the fundamental pathophysiology of the disease.

Controversial evidence regarding its clinical benefits is recognized in the FDA’s own statement, but the FDA has determined that there is sufficient evidence that Aduhelm (aducanumab) reduces amyloid plaques in the brain, and that such a reduction is likely to lead to significant benefits for patients. This type of approval is linked to post-approval studies (phase 4 clinical trials), as has been the case on this occasion, and which includes a withdrawal of approval if Biogen does not provide data confirming efficacy and the safety of the drug for years to come.

This approval offers “hope to the many individuals and families who suffer from this devastating disease,” as indicated in a statement from the SEN’s Behavioral Neurology and Dementia Study Group, but the first message should be one of caution and responsibility to manage the “expectations of families.”

Firstly, because it is not yet approved in Spain, although Biogen has requested approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and, secondly, because this treatment is not a cure for the disease.

About Aduhelm’s Research and Efficacy

Alzheimer’s is a progressive and irreversible brain disorder which slowly destroys memory and thinking skills until finally destroy the ability to perform simple tasks. While the specific causes of this disease are not fully understood, it is characterized by changes in the brain, including amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles, or tau, which cause the loss of neurons and their connections.

In this sense, the researchers evaluated the efficacy of Aduhelm in three separate studies, which represented a total of 3,482 patients. The studies consisted of double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled dose range studies in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. The patients who received the treatment had a significant dose- and time-dependent reduction in beta amyloid plaque, while the patients in the control group had no reduction of this plaque.

These results support the expedited approval of Abudhelm, which is based on the surrogate endpoint of reduction of beta amyloid plaque in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

Amyloid beta plaque was quantified using positron emission tomography imaging (PET) to estimate brain levels of beta amyloid plaque in a combination of brain regions, which are expected to be seen widely affected by the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease compared to a region of the brain that is expected to be free of such pathology.

In addition to the data provided by Biogen over the next few years, it is relevant to note that two other drugs with very similar characteristics of the pharmaceutical companies Roche (gantenenumab) and Eisai (lecanemab) are conducting phase 3 studies in which several Spanish centers participate and which will be completed by the end of 2023 and 2024 respectively.