FDA Announced Identifying “Failures” at Plant Where Millions of Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Were Ruined

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified significant problems at the Emergent BioSolutions facility, located in Baltimore, Maryland, where some 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine were damaged during its production, according to a new inspection report.

Miami World / Telemundo 51

In the report, completed Tuesday and obtained by NBC News, the federal agency pointed out several violations, including a lack of “thorough checks” on possible ingredient cross-contamination. It is also noted that there is no “documentation” that there are written control processes in place to prevent this from occurring.

Inspectors said a batch of the substance used for J & J’s vaccine, which requires a single injection, was contaminated with material used for COVID-19 vaccines from another J&J customer, AstraZeneca. That entire batch had to be thrown away, which the report said was enough to make about 15 million doses of J & J’s vaccine.

Coronavirus in the United States

Likewise, the building was not “kept in a clean and sanitary condition” and was not of the appropriate “size, design and location” for the work being carried out. Additionally, apparently the production equipment was not the right size and was not properly cleaned.

The report points to other issues, such as peeling paint, black and brown residue on floors and walls, poor cleaning, and employees not following protocols to prevent contamination.

The FDA also cites the failures of the Emergent company to ensure proper training.

Fauci: the future of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in the US will soon be defined

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will be re-administered in the country soon.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson stated that “the quality and safety” of its COVID-19 vaccine was “paramount” and that the company would be monitoring manufacturing at the plant to “ensure that all FDA comments are addressed. quickly and thoroughly. “

As early as the beginning of the month, it was announced that the US drugmaker had taken over the Emergent BioSolutions plant after employees accidentally combined ingredients from immunization sera, ruining millions of vaccines.

So far none of the products manufactured there for J&J had been distributed.

The application of the inoculation developed by Johnson & Johnson remains on hold, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended its temporary suspension while investigating six cases of cerebral thrombosis in women, a possible side effect “extremely unusual ”.