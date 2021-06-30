FCC will deliver one new share for every 25 old ones to pay the dividend

Madrid, Jun 30 (.) .- FCC will deliver one new share for every 25 old ones within the framework of the flexible dividend that the company has launched and that allows its shareholders to collect their remuneration in company securities or in cash.

For this, the group has agreed to issue a maximum of 16,372,450. shares of the company, which represents a capital increase charged to reserves of a maximum amount of 163.6 million euros, as detailed to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

For those shareholders who choose to collect their dividend in cash, FCC has agreed to acquire the rights at a price of 0.4 euros gross to be paid on July 21.

In this way, the new shares of the group – controlled by more than 74% by Mexican magnate Carlos Slim – are expected to begin trading on the stock market on July 30.

This dividend was approved yesterday at the shareholders’ meeting held by the company.

FCC shares are currently trading at 9.8 euros and so far this year they have appreciated by more than 11% on the continuous market.

(c) . Agency