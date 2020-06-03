Related news

FCC has the machinery ready to distribute dividend this month. After six years of drought in the distribution of benefits to the shareholder, the construction company controlled by Carlos Slim proceeds to this payment for the second consecutive year under the formula of the ‘scrip dividend’. These are all its details.

The last day to acquire FCC shares entitled to receive this dividend is next Friday, June 5. Investors will have the option to choose between receiving an assured volume of cash, selling their free allotment rights at market prices or receiving free newly issued shares. along with a cash compensation payment.

The constructor has specified that It will take 23 current shares of the company to have as many free allotment rights and access a new share. Thus, the maximum volume of the capital increase to be executed by the listed company would be 17.05 million new shares, while the maximum nominal amount of the operation will be 17.05 million euros, which would be fully charged against Company voluntary reserves. +

Amounts to receive

For those who choose to collect in cash and avail themselves of the FCC acquisition commitment will receive 0.40 euros for each portfolio right, that is, for each old share with a right of collection. Meanwhile, those who choose to receive new titles will be entitled to receive gross 0.624 euros for each new title they subscribe.

This payment, with which FCC has already revolutionized the ‘scrip dividend’, has the objective of “compensating the lower economic value that, as a consequence of the application of the previous exchange formulas, these new shares would have with respect to the amount received in cash by the shareholders by virtue of the purchase commitment ”. As stated in the communication sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Calendar

These are the key dates in the future of this next dividend:

-5th June: Publication of the announcement of the capital increase in the Official Gazette of the Commercial Registry (BORME) and last day to get hold of shares with the right to collect the dividend.

– 8 of June: Beginning of the period negotiation of rights free allocation.

– June, 15: Last day for request compensation in cash by virtue of the purchase commitment of 0.4 euros gross per right.

– June 22nd: End of the rights trading period.

– June 24: Cash payment to shareholders who have communicated their preference for this option.

– July 8: Payment of compensatory dividend for shareholders who have chosen the collection in shares: 0.624 euros for each new share subscribed.

– July 10th: Start of the ordinary trading of new shares in the Spanish stock market.

