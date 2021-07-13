FCC confirms that Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have S Pen support

Less than a month after the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and although almost all the key details of its folding smartphones have already been leaked, we still continue to see new advance information regarding the characteristics of this folding smartphone prior to its launch.

This time, more than an extension, it is about the confirmation of one of the most recurrent statements, confirming that this Samsung phone finally will be compatible with S Pen and S Pen Pro stylus pens.

In the latest document released by the FCC, we see direct references to the S Pen Pro (model EJ-P5450), a larger version of the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity that Samsung announced in January during the launch of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, equipped with a battery capacity of 100 mA which can be charged via USB-C.

Although more important is the confirmation of its compatibility and full functionality with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the Galaxy Note 20 duo, the Galaxy Tab S7 series, the Galaxy Tab S6, and of course, the still unreleased Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Thus, they have not been slow to emerge the first reinterpretations of the phone, with new renders shared by the well-known leaker Evan Blass on Twitter (in a post currently deleted) where we were shown what this Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be like with the unofficially christened “S Pen Fold Edition”. And there are many who now speculate about whether the phone will come already equipped with its own stylus in the box, unlike the S Pen Pro that will be sold independently.

That said, for the moment we have no choice but to wait until the next event this year, scheduled for August 11, where the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, the new Galaxy Watch 3 have already been leaked. and Galaxy Watch Active 4, and the new version of the Galaxy Buds2.