FCA v. Binance, Grayscale adds Cardano, Morgan Stanley owns 28,000 GBTC shares …

Welcome to another weekly compilation of crypto news from BeInCrypto, we bring you the top 10 most relevant crypto news of the week from June 28 to July 4, 2021.

The most important crypto news of the week

FCA warns of permissionless Binance trading in the UK

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a consumer advisory against Binance Markets. His warning also extends to Binance Group.

Other relevant crypto news of the week

Grayscale adds Cardano (ADA) to mixed crypto fund

Grayscale announced on Friday, July 2, the addition of Cardano (ADA) to one of its mixed cryptocurrency funds.

According to the announcement, Grayscale says that “based on academic research, Cardano aims to improve the scalability, security and efficiency of Ethereum using a new proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Ouroboros.”

Morgan Stanley owns 28,000 GBTC shares, valued at more than $ 800,000

Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley owns a significant sum of Bitcoin-related assets, according to a filing with the US SEC.

The assets were disclosed in a monthly investment report filed with the US Securities Commission.

Telefónica Tech and IBM launch solutions based on AI and blockchain technology

A virtual assistant with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline the attention of users as well as the use of blockchains to improve supply chains and allow the traceability of each internal process, would be the solutions that will be implemented thanks to the alliance between Telefónica Tech and IBM.

Polygon to open vault on MakerDAO and commit $ 50 million in MATIC

Polygon, a 100% Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible Layer 2 (L2) solution, has currently expanded in scope and vision with the clear goal of becoming an Ethereum scalability aggregator.

CoinMarketCap launches a feature with Uniswap for token swap

Cryptocurrency analytics platform CoinMarketCap (CMC) begins a new adventure in the world of token swap and decentralized exchange (DEX).

Uruguayan Soccer Team to launch fan tokens in association with Bitci

The Uruguayan Soccer Association (AUF) partnered with Bitci Technology to launch fan tokens of “Celeste”, the national team of the South American country.

Bitcoin airdrop granted by El Salvador will not be convertible to dollars

According to what has been indicated by the Minister of Finance of El Salvador, Alejandro Zelaya, the 30 dollars that will be granted in Bitcoin (BTC) to the population of the Central American country will not be convertible to the North American currency.

DeFi exploit streak hits Polygon, SafeDollar plummets to zero

Another decentralized financing protocol (DeFi) suffers an exploit in Polygon, expanding the list of platforms that lose funds.

Bitcoin hashrate plummets 28% and is the biggest downward adjustment in its history

Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty has seen its biggest downward adjustment in history as it has plunged 28%.

In-depth analysis of the week

Women find financial freedom in cryptocurrencies

The debate around women in cryptocurrencies comes up frequently, as this space is essentially dominated by men. However, 2021 shows signs that more women than ever are investing, working and learning about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Summary and technical analysis of the week

Bitcoin, Gold and Stocks: Weekly Overview of the Markets

BeInCrypto looks at this week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and stocks – Alibaba and NCR.

Top 10 cryptocurrencies with the most earning potential for July

BeInCrypto presents ten cryptocurrencies that have interesting developments for the month of July, which could also have a positive effect on their price.

