FC Toulouse host FC Nantes in their fiefdom on the final matchday

The Toulouse receives this Thursday at 8:45 p.m. the visit of the Nantes in the Toulouse Stadium during their third match in Ligue 1.

On the visitors’ side, the FC Nantes managed to defeat the Olympique de Nimes 2-1 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Imran louza Y Andrei, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the stadium of FC Toulouse. Before this match, the FC Nantes he had won in one of the two games played in Ligue 1 this season and has managed to score two goals and one against.

Away from home, the FC Nantes signed a draw in his only commitment as a visitor so far in the competition.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of FC ToulouseIn fact, the numbers show five wins, five losses and five draws in favor of the home team. Likewise, the locals have a total of two games in a row without losing against this rival in Ligue 1. The last time they played the Toulouse and the Nantes in this competition it was in December 2019 and the match ended with a 2-1 in favor of Nantes.

For his part, FC Nantes it has four points and occupies the sixth position in the classification.