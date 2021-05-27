FC Toulouse 1-2 FC Nantes

05/27/2021 at 10:46 PM CEST

The FC Nantes beat 1-2 at FC Toulouse during their Ligue 1 final match held this Thursday at the Toulouse Stadium.; The visiting team, for their part, managed to snatch the square from the Montpellier.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him FC Nantes, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Ludovic blas in minute 10. However, the home team achieved the equalizer thanks to a goal from Deiver Machado in minute 18. The Nantes team took the lead through a goal of Randal Kolo Muani in the 22nd minute, concluding the first period with a 1-2 on the light.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 1-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the FC Toulouse gave entrance to Rhys healey, Branco Van den Boomen, Sam sanna Y Nathan N`Goumou Minpole for Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Brecht Dejaegere, Steven Moreira Y Stijn spierings, Meanwhile he Nantes gave entrance to Marcus coco, Roli Pereira De Sa, Andrei Girotto, Renaud emond Y Sebastien corchia for Kalifa coulibaly, Ludovic blas, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani and Imran louza.

The referee showed three yellow cards, two of them to the Toulouse (Kouadio Kone Y Steven Moreira) and one to Nantes (Pedro Chirivella).

Data sheetFC Toulouse:Maxime Dupe, Kelvin Amian, Sebastien Dewaest, Ruben Gabrielsen, Steven Moreira (Sam Sanna, min.72), Brecht Dejaegere (Branco Van den Boomen, min.62), Stijn Spierings (Nathan N`Goumou Minpole, min.79), Kouadio Kone, Deiver Machado, Vakoun Issouf Bayo (Rhys Healey, min.62) and Amine AdliFC Nantes:Alban Lafont, Dennis Appiah, Nicolas Pallois, Jean Charles Castelletto, Charles Traore, Ludovic Blas (Roli Pereira De Sa, min.79), Imran Louza (Sebastien Corchia, min.87), Pedro Chirivella, Moses Simon (Andrei Girotto, min .79), Kalifa Coulibaly (Marcus Coco, min.65) and Randal Kolo Muani (Renaud Emond, min.87)Stadium:Toulouse StadiumGoals:Ludovic Blas (0-1, min. 10), Deiver Machado (1-1, min. 18) and Randal Kolo Muani (1-2, min. 22)