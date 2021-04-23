FC Tokyo welcomes Sagan Tosu

04/23/2021 at 07:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 07:00 the meeting of the eleventh day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, which will face the FC Tokyo and to Sagan tosu in the Ajinomoto Stadium.

The FC Tokyo reaches the eleventh day with the illusion of recovering points after having lost his last game against him Fukuoka Wasp by a score of 1-0. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won four of the 10 games played to date in the J1 Japanese League and have managed to score 16 goals for and 16 against.

For his part, Sagan tosu had just won their last two games 1-2 and 3-0, the first against the Nagoya Grampus out of his field and the second before him Yokohama in his stadium, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the fiefdom of the FC Tokyo. To date, of the 10 matches that the Sagan tosu In the J1 Japanese League, he has won six of them and accumulates a figure of three conceded goals against 15 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the FC Tokyo He has won four times and has been defeated twice in six games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. At the exits, the Sagan tosu they have lost twice and drawn once in their five games so far, making them a well-performing outsider.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the FC Tokyo and the balance is three wins, two losses and two draws for the local team. The last game they played on FC Tokyo and the Sagan tosu in this tournament it was in September 2020 and ended with a 3-0 result in favor of the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the visitors are above the FC Tokyo with a difference of five points. The FC Tokyo He arrives at the meeting with 15 points in his locker and occupying the eighth place before the game. As for the visiting team, the Sagan tosu, is in third position with 20 points.