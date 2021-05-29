FC Tokyo vs. Sanfrecce Hiroshima

05/29/2021 at 07:00 CEST

The FC Tokyo receives this Sunday at 7:00 the visit of the Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the Ajinomoto Stadium during their seventeenth match in the J1 Japanese League.

The FC Tokyo He wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the seventeenth day after losing the last game against Shimizu S-Pulse by a score of 3-0. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won six of the 16 matches played to date and have conceded 27 goals against and scored 22 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima achieved a two-way tie against Urawa Reds, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he arrives at the meeting with the pretensions of keeping all three points this time. Before this match, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima he had won in five of the 16 games played in the J1 Japanese League this season and has scored 18 goals against 20 in favor.

In reference to the results as a local, the FC Tokyo He has won five times and lost four times in nine games played so far, numbers that can be encouraging for him. Sanfrecce Hiroshima, since they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are disputed in the Ajinomoto Stadium. At the exits, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima He has a balance of three wins, one loss and four draws in eight games played, making him a rival with good performance as an outsider.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of FC TokyoIn fact, the numbers show six losses and two draws for the hosts. The last meeting in this competition between both teams was played in December 2020 and ended with a score of 1-0 for the FC Tokyo.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the Sanfrecce Hiroshima they are ahead of the home team by one point. The locals come to the meeting in eleventh position and with 21 points in the locker. For his part, Sanfrecce Hiroshima it has 22 points and occupies the tenth position in the classification.