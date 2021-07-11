FC Tokyo beat Shonan Bellmare 0-1 and takes all three points

07/11/2021 at 2:14 PM CEST

The FC Tokyo added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against him Shonan bellmare, who beat 0-1 this Sunday in the Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka. The Shonan bellmare faced the game wanting to overcome his league score after losing the last game against the Vissel Kobe by a score of 3-1. On the visitors’ side, the FC Tokyo he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Oita Trinita in his stadium and the Tokushima Vortis away from home, by 3-0 and 0-1 respectively and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. With this marker, Hiratsuka’s team is fourteenth at the end of the match, while FC Tokyo is seventh.

During the first half of the game, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second period, luck came for the Tokyo team, who released their score with a goal from Nagai in minute 84, thus closing the confrontation with a final result of 0-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Shonan bellmare gave entrance to Okamoto, Nago, Tanaka, Wellington Y Elyounoussi for Takahashi, Yamada, Hidetoshi Miyuki, Ohashi Y Taiga hata, Meanwhile he FC Tokyo gave entrance to Tagawa, Nagai Y Okazaki for Higashi, Adailton Y Bangunagande.

During the 90 minutes of the game a total of three cards were seen. The Shonan bellmare had to face the sanction of Tanaka with a yellow card and the expulsion of Tanaka with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Leandro.

With 34 points, the FC Tokyo ranked seventh in the leaderboard at the end of the match, while the Shonan bellmare it was placed in fourteenth place with 21 points.

The next day the Shonan bellmare will be measured with the Kashima antlers, while the Tokyo team will play their match against the Sagan tosu.

Data sheetShonan Bellmare:Tomii, Ishihara, Ono, Oiwa, Taiga Hata (Elyounoussi, min.80), Hidetoshi Miyuki (Tanaka, min.65), Yamada (Nago, min.58), Takahashi (Okamoto, min.58), Ikeda, Ohashi ( Wellington, min.66) and MachinoFC Tokyo:Hatano, Junya Suzuki, Watanabe, Bangunagande (Okazaki, min.87), Ogawa, Abe, Aoki, Leandro, Adailton (Nagai, min.71), Higashi (Tagawa, min.71) and Diego OliveiraStadium:Shonan BMW Stadium HiratsukaGoals:Nagai (0-1, min. 84)