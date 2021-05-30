FC Tokyo and Sanfrecce Hiroshima conclude their match at Ajinomoto Stadium scoreless (0-0)

05/30/2021 at 9:01 AM CEST

The FC Tokyo and the Sanfrecce Hiroshima tied at zero in the meeting held this Sunday in the Ajinomoto Stadium. The FC Tokyo He approached the match with the intention of tracing his score in the standings after losing the last match against the Shimizu S-Pulse by a score of 3-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima he came from beating 1-2 away from home to Prawn Osaka in the last game held. With this result, the Tokyo team is eleventh after the end of the duel, while the Sanfrecce Hiroshima is eighth.

During the first part of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the FC Tokyo gave entrance to Higashi, Mita, Adailton Y Shinada for Takahagi, Nagai, Diego Oliveira Y Aoki, Meanwhile he Sanfrecce Hiroshima gave the green light to Rhayner, Ezequiel, Higashi, Ayukawa and Ibayashi for Aoyama, Kashiwa, Asano, Junior Santos Y Fujii.

In the match, the referee warned only the home team with a yellow card. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Abe.

Both teams with 21 points placed eleventh (FC Tokyo) and eighth place (Sanfrecce Hiroshima) after the end of the Japanese League J1 match, which resulted in a draw between the two contenders.

Data sheetFC Tokyo:Hatano, Morishige, Watanabe, Ogawa, Nakamura, Aoki (Shinada, min.91), Abe, Takahagi (Higashi, min.60), Nagai (Mita, min.73), Tagawa and Diego Oliveira (Adailton, min.73)Sanfrecce Hiroshima:Osako, Araki, Sasaki, Nogami, Aoyama (Rhayner, min.72), Kawabe, Kashiwa (Ezequiel, min.73), Fujii (Ibayashi, min.83), Morishima, Junior Santos (Ayukawa, min.79) and Asano (Higashi, min.73)Stadium:Ajinomoto StadiumGoals:0-0