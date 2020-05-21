The South Korean soccer club FC Seoul He apologized after being accused of placing sex dolls in the stands during a game this Sunday as if it were the hobby, who could not go to the stadium to avoid infections by COVID-19.

05/18/2020 at 12:24

CEST

EFE

The manufacturing company assured them that they were not products with sexual connotations but simply mannequins., as explained by this Seoul team in a statement released by social networks, which led them to place them in the seats to replace the usual spectators during the 1-0 victory against the Gwangju FC at the World Cup Stadium in the South Korean capital.

The club indicated that its intention was to add an element of fun and encouragement without erotic nuances In the face of the difficult situation of the pandemic, but during the game, some social network users who were following the broadcast wondered why the mannequins looked like sex dolls.

They kept each other the proper safety distance, wore a mask and official sportswear for the club and they kept their arms raised pretending to make the wave or carrying signs of encouragement to the team, as can be seen in the images taken by the local Yonhap news agency.

Further, A tweeter pointed out that the signs that held the mannequins could read, in a smaller size, messages that referenced Internet sites with live broadcast of sexual content.

The club did admit that this error is unwarranted and was due to a lack of attention from staff to what the posters showed in their fine print.

The FC Seoul concludes its statement with a promise to take steps to prevent such a misunderstanding from happening again in the future; while the website of the manufacturing company, Dalkom, is temporarily closed.

The South Korean professional soccer league, the K-League, started on May 8 with closed-door games and a reduced schedule after postponing its start for more than two months due to the coronavirus, whose stabilization in the Asian country allowed to resume sports competitions.

.