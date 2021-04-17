FC Nantes welcome Olympique Lyon to their fiefdom

04/17/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-third day of Ligue 1 will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Nantes and to Lyon in the Stade de La Beaujoire.

The FC Nantes He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the thirty-third day after losing the last match against the Stade Rennes by a score of 1-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in five of the 32 games played so far, with a streak of 32 goals in favor and 49 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Olympique Lyon managed to defeat the SCO Angers 3-0 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Lucas Paqueta Y Memphis Depay, so he hopes to repeat the scoreboard, this time in the stadium of the FC Nantes. Of the 32 games he has played in this Ligue 1 season, the Olympique Lyon he has won 18 of them and accumulates a figure of 31 goals conceded against 63 in favor.

As a local, the FC Nantes He has won twice, been defeated six times and has drawn eight times in 16 games played so far, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the competition. At the exits, the Olympique Lyon It has a balance of eight wins, one loss and seven draws in 16 games played, making it a fairly strong away-from-home rival that the locals will have to face.

The two rivals have met before in the Stade de La BeaujoireIn fact, the numbers show nine wins, seven losses and eight draws in favor of the FC Nantes. The last game they played on Nantes and the Lyon in this tournament it took place in December 2020 and ended with a 3-0 result in favor of the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Ligue 1 qualifying table, we can see that both teams are separated by 36 points in favor of Olympique Lyon. The locals, before this match, are in nineteenth place with 28 points in the standings. For their part, visitors are in fourth position with 64 points.