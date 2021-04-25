FC Nantes beat Racing Strasbourg and get all three points (1-2)

04/25/2021 at 5:07 PM CEST

The Nantes added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Strasbourg this sunday in the Stade de La Meinau. The Racing Strasbourg He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Olympique de Nimes. On the visitors’ side, the FC Nantes lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against the Olympique Lyon and accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition. Thanks to this result, the Nantes team is eighteenth, while the Strasbourg It is fifteenth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the local team, which debuted the light with a goal from Ludovic ajorque, concluding the first half with a 1-0 score on the scoreboard.

The second half of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the FC Nantes, who put the tables with a bit of Jean Charles Castelletto in the 53rd minute. Subsequently, the Nantes team scored, which managed to come back thanks to a goal from Ludovic blas in the 76th minute, ending the match with a final score of 1-2.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Strasbourg gave entrance to Jeanricner Bellegarde, Dion Moise Sahi Y Mehdi Chahiri for Ibrahima Sissoko, Habib Diallo Y Dion Moise Sahi, Meanwhile he Nantes gave the green light to Marcus coco, Andrei Girotto Y Roli Pereira De Sa for Moses Simon, Ludovic blas and Imran louza.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one for Alexander djiku, from the local team and three for Pedro Chirivella, Imran louza Y Jean Charles Castelletto, of the visiting team.

With this victory, the FC Nantes it rises to 31 points and is placed in the eighteenth position of the classification, instead of the playoff of permanence. For his part, Racing Strasbourg it remains with the 37 points with which it reached this day of the competition.

The next day both teams will play at home. The Strasbourg team will do it against him Olympique de Marseille, Meanwhile he FC Nantes will face the Brest.

Data sheetRacing Strasbourg:Matz Sels, Anthony Caci, Alexander Djiku, Stefan Mitrovic, Lionel Carole, Ibrahima Sissoko (Jeanricner Bellegarde, min.68), Adrien Thomasson, Jean-Eudes Aholou, Dimitri Lienard, Habib Diallo (Dion Moise Sahi, min.80) and Ludovic AjorqueFC Nantes:Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Jean Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah, Ludovic Blas (Andrei Girotto, min.83), Pedro Chirivella, Imran Louza (Roli Pereira De Sa, min.90), Kalifa Coulibaly, Randal Kolo Muani and Moses Simon (Marcus Coco, min. 80)Stadium:Stade de La MeinauGoals:Ludovic Ajorque (1-0, min. 43), Jean Charles Castelletto (1-1, min. 53) and Ludovic Blas (1-2, min. 76)