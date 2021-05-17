FC Nantes achieves a win at the Dijon FCO stadium (0-4)

05/16/2021 at 11:06 PM CEST

The Nantes rounded off a magnificent performance against Dijon, which he thrashed 0-4 during the match held in the Stade Gaston Gérard this Sunday. The Dijon FCO arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 3-0 defeat in the previous match against SCO Angers and so far he was on a three-game losing streak. Regarding the visiting team, the FC Nantes won the FC Girondins Bordeaux at home 3-0 and previously did it also at home, against the Brest by 1-4 and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. Thanks to this result, the Nantes set is eighteenth, while the Dijon it is twentieth at the end of the duel.

The meeting started in a positive way for him FC Nantes, who fired the starting gun at the Stade Gaston Gérard with a goal from Kalifa Coulibaly in minute 6. The Nantes team scored again, increasing the score with a goal of Randal Kolo Muani in minute 32, concluding the first half with the result of 0-2.

After the break came the goal for the visiting team, who distanced themselves by means of a goal from Ludovic blas at 90 minutes. He added again the FC Nantes, who distanced himself thanks to a new goal from Randal Kolo Muani, thus achieving a doublet moments before the final whistle, in the 90th, thus ending the duel with a result of 0-4 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Dijon FCO gave entrance to Mama Balde Y Aboubakar kamara for Jacques siwe Y Jonathan Panzo, Meanwhile he Nantes gave entrance to Marcus coco, Andrei Girotto, Roli Pereira De Sa Y Renaud emond for Kalifa Coulibaly, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani Y Ludovic blas.

The referee decided to caution three players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Jordan marie Y Bruno Ecuele and by the Nantes admonished Kalifa Coulibaly.

With this good display the FC Nantes it rises to 40 points in Ligue 1 and is placed in eighteenth place in the standings, with a permanent playoff spot. For his part, Dijon FCO it remains with 18 points, occupying a place of relegation to the Second Division, with which it faced the thirty-seventh day.

The next day the dijonais team will play away from home against AS Saint Etienne, Meanwhile he FC Nantes will seek victory in his stadium against him Montpellier.

Data sheetDijon FCO:Saturnin Allagbe, Fouad Chafik, Senou Coulibaly, Jonathan Panzo (Aboubakar Kamara, min. 71), Bruno Ecuele, Glody Ngonda Muzinga, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, Jordan Marie, Mounir Chouiar, Jacques Siwe (Mama Balde, min. 60) and Moussa KonateFC Nantes:Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Jean Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah, Randal Kolo Muani (Roli Pereira De Sa, min.90), Ludovic Blas (Renaud Emond, min.90), Imran Louza, Pedro Chirivella, Moses Simon ( Andrei Girotto, min.79) and Kalifa Coulibaly (Marcus Coco, min.64)Stadium:Stade Gaston GérardGoals:Kalifa Coulibaly (0-1, min. 6), Randal Kolo Muani (0-2, min. 32), Ludovic Blas (0-3, min. 90) and Randal Kolo Muani (0-4, min. 90)