FC Juárez would have tied up Fabián Castillo and Jaime Gómez de Xolos de Tijuana

The team of Juarez is getting ‘Bravo’ for the next tournament and reinforcements begin to arrive to leave the percentage zone. Ricardo Ferretti. The first of them was José Juan Manriquez, from Atlante.

The second was, nothing more nor less, that Hugo Gonzalez, who arrives to be the titular goalkeeper of the border box; however, according to Mediotiempo, two more reinforcements from the Xolos of Tijuana are about to arrive.

They are about Fabian Castillo and the ‘Jimmy ‘Gomez, who uploaded on their social networks a photograph at the airport with a message that reveals that they will face a new challenge in their careers.

The source points out that both players left the preseason of Tijuana in Mazatlán to report in the next few hours with the Ferretti painting, for which it is expected that they will be officially presented in the following days.