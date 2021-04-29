FC Juárez vs Diablos Rojos del Toluca: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 17 in Liga MX

The Braves of Juarez close their participation in the Closing 2021 of Liga MX when they receive the Red Devils of Toluca in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, at 9:30 p.m. (central time) I find that you can follow through the signals of TUDN, ESPN and Azteca 7.

Those led by Luis Fernando Tena have won their last two games against the Red Devils of Toluca, with scores of 2-0 and 1-0, leaving those of the State of Mexico without scoring on both occasions.

However, the border team accumulates three games without being able to achieve the victories, in addition to a 180-minute drought without scoring a goal, in addition to being the most scored team in Clausura 2021 with 29 annotations.

The Red Devils of Toluca have lost their last two away games and have only been able to win once in their last 14 visits, accumulating a streak of 4 draws and 9 losses.

