FC Juárez vs Club Tigres: Lineups of the pending match (J5) of Liga MX

This Wednesday, April 14, the Bravos de Juárez receive the visit of the UANL Tigres in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, in a pending duel of Matchday 5 of Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League.

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti’s Tigres come to this duel after losing to the Eagles of America, in a duel where they also lost Carlos “Titan” Salcedo and Rafael Carioca, who were sent off.

For their part, Alfonso Sosa’s Braves achieved an important victory against Atlético de San Luis, which helped them to rise both in the percentage table and in the general table.

The Alignments of Bravos de Juárez vs Tigres UANL

Braves: I. Vázquez Mellado, L. López, V. Velazquez, H. Marín, L. Pavez, J. Esquivel, F. Contreras, E. Castillo, M. Fabián, M. García, A. Del Valle

Tigers: N. Guzmán, J. Aquino, F. Meza, D. Reyes, A. Cruz, J. Dueñas, G. Pizarro, N. López, L. Quiñones, C. Gonzalez, AP. Gignac.

