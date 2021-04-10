FC Juárez vs Atlético San Luis: Lineups of the J14 match of Liga MX

The activity of Day 14 of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament starts this Friday, April 9, with the visit of Atlético de San Luis to the Bravos de Juárez, at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

The Braves of “Flaco” Luis Fernando Tena still do not get up and have fallen before the Cruz Azul Machine on the last date. The border team is in the last place of the general table and one more defeat could put them in serious problems in the percentage.

For its part, the Potosino team, led by Leonel Rocco, fell to the Pumas last day in a controversial duel. Now, he has to go all out for the win in order to get out of last place on the percentage chart.

Official lineups of FC Juárez vs Atlético San Luis

Braves: I. Vázquez Mellado, L. López, V. Velazquez, H. Marín, L. Pavez, J. Esquivel, F. Contreras, E. Castillo, M. Fabián, M. García, D. Lezcano.

saint Louis: A. Werner, D. Escalante, R. González, J. Izquierdo, F. Acevedo, J. Castro, J. Güemez, C. Mayada, D. Batallini, N. Ibáñez, G. Berterame.

