FC Juárez vs Atlético de San Luis: Schedule and channel where to watch the match of Matchday 14

The Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium will be the setting for the match between the Braves from FC Juárez and Atlético de San Luis this Friday at 9:30 p.m. Central Mexico time, a match that will be broadcast on the TUDN and Azteca 7 screens on their traditional Botanero Friday.

The meeting is of vital importance for both institutions, as both teams have percentage problems and want to avoid the financial fine at the end of the season.

It will be just the fourth time that both teams meet in Liga MX, with an even balance of one team victory and one draw.

The Braves reach this commitment with a six-game streak without being able to win in Liga MX, adding a draw and five losses.

Atlético de San Luis cannot throw the bells flying either, as those led by Leonel Rocco have only one win in their last thirteen away games, the other twelve have been defeats.

San Luis and Juárez are two of the three worst teams in the 2021 Clausura, but in the case of the rojiblancos, a victory would put them back in the fight for a ticket to the Repechage, as they would add 15 points, so they could be favored of a combination of results and to get in this same day between the first twelve classified.

