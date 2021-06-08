FC Juárez: ‘Tato’ Noriega will leave Juárez FC due to differences with Miguel Ángel Garza

The Juárez Braves surprised the rest of the MX League With the presentation of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti as the new Technical Director and Miguel Ángel Garza as the new President of the club, so Jose Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega, who served as interim president, will leave the institution.

Noriega arrived at the club in August 2020 and was already working on setting up the squad for the 2021-22 season as interim president.

Also read: Richard Sánchez leaving Club América? The Paraguayan ‘awoke fear’ in the fans

Noriega would have left because of differences with Miguel Garza, so he preferred to stand aside before the arrival of the former Tigres manager.

There are changes in FC Juárez Tato Noriega resigned from Bravos before the arrival of the new board of directors. He did not agree with Miguel Garza. The stage with Tuca Ferretti begins this Wednesday. Today he arrives in Ciudad Juárez and tomorrow he will conduct his first practice with the squad. pic.twitter.com/A6zyd2yzMb – Jorge Rosales (@rosaleesj) June 8, 2021

For now, both Garza and Ferretti are looking for reinforcements for the next tournament and Noriega, former player of Pumas, Cruz Azul, Rayados, will leave the club.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content