FC Juárez: ‘Tato’ Noriega will leave Juárez FC due to differences with Miguel Ángel Garza

The Juárez Braves surprised the rest of the MX League With the presentation of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti as the new Technical Director and Miguel Ángel Garza as the new President of the club, so Jose Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega, who served as interim president, will leave the institution.

Noriega arrived at the club in August 2020 and was already working on setting up the squad for the 2021-22 season as interim president.

Noriega would have left because of differences with Miguel Garza, so he preferred to stand aside before the arrival of the former Tigres manager.

For now, both Garza and Ferretti are looking for reinforcements for the next tournament and Noriega, former player of Pumas, Cruz Azul, Rayados, will leave the club.

